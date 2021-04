MCM President Tuajuanda Jordan is featured in Authority Magazine’s series titled “Lessons From Inspirational Women in STEM and Tech.” For the feature, President Jordan was interviewed on the subject of sexism in the STEM fields and the real barriers women face in their roles as scientists.

One example cited is the discrepancy in who gets called to be a keynote speaker at a national conference or to provide expertise in the public sector.

