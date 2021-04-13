Meet Moo Moo who’s patiently waiting for someone to spring her from the shelter.

Moo Moo (TCAS, 167553) is a blue and white female Pitbull (Staffordshire Bull Terrier) mix. She is approximately 5 years old. She has not been spayed but will be fully vetted and microchipped upon adoption.

She’s a big, bodacious and beautiful girl; that’s our Moo Moo! She’s a gentle older lady looking the perfect couch to retire on. Being an older lady, Moo Moo does have some extra medical needs. She has several masses on her mammary chain and back leg, which will likely need to be removed but usually will be covered by the Rescue who pulls her for adoption.

Despite this, Moo Moo knows she’s all that, and can’t wait to meet you! She seems curious with other dogs in the shelter and has never met a person she doesn’t like.

Email us or make an appointment today to meet this cutie.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

To schedule an appointment to meet her, email animalshelter@charlescountymd.gov today!

Tri County Animal Shelter

6707 Animal Shelter Road

Hughesville, MD 20637

301-932-1713

