GRAND LAKE, Colo. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s lacrosse team remained at No. 22 in the latest Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association (IWLCA) Division III Coaches Poll this week.

The Seahawks are currently 6-3 overall with a 2-3 mark in Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference play. This past week, the Seahawks recorded a 3-1 record, defeating Christopher Newport 11-8, Southern Virginia 19-7, and Meredith 15-6. The lone loss of the week came in overtime to Mary Washington.

Franklin & Marshall (2-0) held onto the top spot in this week’s Division III Coaches Poll with 23 of 25 first-place votes. Washington and Lee (9-0), Tufts (2-0), Salisbury (9-0), and Gettysburg (4-0) round out the top five by staying in the exact same spot as last week. Catholic (6-0), Ithaca (7-0), and Colby (1-1) all moved up one spot after York (7-1) lost to Messiah (11-0) and fell to ninth in the poll. Denison (6-0) has moved into the top ten after starting the season ranked at No. 20 in the preseason poll. Hamilton College (1-1) entered the poll at No. 24 after splitting a weekend series with Wesleyan (1-2), who fell to No. 13. To view the full rankings, click here.

The Seahawk women’s lacrosse team will be back in action on Saturday when they host Salisbury at 5 PM for senior day.

