La Plata, MD- Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) begins Phase 4 of its reopening plan on Monday, April 19. To accommodate additional students at schools and centers, CCPS is updating curbside meal distribution site operating hours and ending its mobile meal bus services.

Effective April 19, curbside meal sites will operate 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at all 16 locations. The final day for the mobile meal bus service is Friday, April 16. Resources used to support the mobile meals bus program, such as transportation and staff, will now support CCPS in its launch of Phase 4 next week. CCPS also experienced a decline in meals handed out at mobile sites since the return of students to schools in Phase 2 last month.

Menu options at curbside sites, as well as the availability of additional meal bags for weekends, remain the same. A list of curbside meal sites, menu options and a site locator are posted at www.ccboe.com/freemeals. Parents should check meal bags for items that may cause a dietary or allergy issue for their child.

Students returning to schools next week for in-person learning will be offered daily meal bags for breakfast and lunch. Students also have the option of taking home a meal bag that includes a snack and dinner items. Meal bags include the same items provided at curbside meal sites.

