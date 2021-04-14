Leonardtown, MD- Congratulations to India Farrington, Nina Ferrero, Shelby Floehr, Abigail Hupp and Lena Martinez for competing in the Distinguished Young Women 2022 Program.

Nina Ferraro received the Distinguished Young Women of Charles County selection and and Lena Martinez received the Distinguished Young Women of St. Mary’s County selection. Both students will move on the state level competition in July.

Distinguished Young Women of Maryland is part of a national scholarship program that promotes and rewards scholarship, leadership and talent in young women.

Distinguished Young Women (DYW), the largest and oldest national scholarship program for high school girls, is sponsored by Mobile County, City of Mobile, Barbara Barrington Jones Family Foundation, Alabama Power Foundation, Encore Rehabilitation, Wintzell’s Oyster House, Master Boat Builders, Evonik, Regions Financial Corporation, Jostens and Alabama Media Group.

The 64th National Finals will take place in Mobile, Alabama, on June 24, 25, and 26, 2021. For more information about Distinguished Young Women, visit http://distinguishedyw.org/.

