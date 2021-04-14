Hollywood, MD- Historic Sotterley is holding its first event of 2021 on May 1st & 2nd—Sotterley Market and Day on the Farm. This will be the first of three Market and Day on the Farm events this year, and the theme of the May event is Preservation. We look forward to sharing preservation in many forms with you—preservation of place, of stories, of heritage, of our environment, of community. The event will take place from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm on both Saturday and Sunday.

Two full days of fun and experiences will showcase much of what makes Southern Maryland special. Vendors will feature great products such as home décor, personal and beauty items, delectable treats, wine & spirits and more. Some of your favorite food trucks will be on site with great food and treats.

The fun continues with farm experiences, demos and exhibits. Demos include how to make raised garden plots, wood sawing and carving, blacksmithing, quilting, rope making, presentations on historic tools, corn grinding, Contra dancing, the evolution of Sotterley’s Manor House, and more! St. Mary’s County Library will be doing Story time, and there will be family friendly hands–on activities such as sunflower planting, rock garden painting, a scavenger hunt, and more. Garden tours will be available at no extra cost and guided tours will be available for a discounted fee.

Southern Maryland is truly a community that cares, and at this event YOU can help us to make a difference! We will be holding a food drive, and we invite you to bring non-perishable foods which will be donated to our own local soup kitchen, St. Mary’s Caring. We will host several of our local nonprofits at the event to showcase the good work they are doing to make our community a better place.

It is easy to social distance at Historic Sotterley, and vendors, demos, and activities will take place across the site at many different locations. Plan to wear your walking shoes and be ready to explore the beauty and landscape of Sotterley as you visit the various vendors and activities. Chairs and blankets are encouraged, but please, NO coolers or pets are allowed.

Tickets are $10 for adults ages 18 and up. (Kids are free.) Tickets may be purchased in advance on-line or at the gate. This event is rain or shine. If Sotterley is unable to host this event for any reason, tickets purchased in advance will be considered a donation. For more information and a full listing of vendors and daily activities visit www.sotterley.org.

Like this: Like Loading...