ANNAPOLIS, MD – The House Republican Caucus today elected Delegate Jason Buckel (District 1B, Allegany County) and Delegate Christopher Adams (District 37B – Caroline, Talbot, Dorchester and Wicomico Counties) to serve as House Minority Leader and House Minority Whip.



“I am truly humbled to have the support of my Republican colleagues in the House and to be chosen as their leader”, said House Minority Leader Jason Buckel. These are 42 of the best people I have met in my life. We are strong, we are a team, and we are ready to do the best job we can do, together.”



“I am honored to have this opportunity to serve,” said House Minority Whip Christopher Adams. “There are many challenges we face, but our Caucus is driven by challenge, and we will rise to the occasion. We are ready to build on the many successes our previous leadership team has given us.”



Delegate Buckel was first elected in to the House of Delegates in 2014 and serves on the Ways and Means Committee. He has was appointed Chief Deputy Minority Whip in 2017. Delegate Adams has been a member of the House since 2014 serving on the Economic Matters Committee. He most recently served as Deputy Minority Whip.



Delegates Buckel and Adams replace Delegate Nic Kipke and Kathy Szeliga who announced earlier this year that they would be stepping down from their leadership roles at the end of the 2021 Legislative Session. Kipke and Szeliga are the longest-serving Republican leadership team in the history of the House of Delegates.



“We are both incredibly grateful for the years of dedicated service Delegates Kipke and Szeliga have provided to this Caucus,” said Delegate Buckel. “They have both worked tirelessly on the Caucus’ behalf and we all owe them a great deal of gratitude for their many contributions.”



“I wish this new leadership team nothing but success”, said Kipke. “It can be a tough job, particularly in a chamber where we are outnumbered more than 2 to 1, but, it can also be very rewarding. The spirited and thoughtful debate our members bring to this Chamber has always been a source of pride for me. Minority Leader Jason Buckel and Minority Whip Chris Adams are capable legislators and leaders, and I know this tradition of taking principled, articulated stands will continue under their leadership.



“I congratulate Minority Leader Buckel and Minority Whip Adams on their win”, said Delegate Kathy Szeliga. They are both capable leaders with attributes that complement one another. I am confident in their abilities to lead our Caucus into the future.”

Like this: Like Loading...