Maryland Lieutenant Governor Boyd K. Rutherford announced this morning that he has decided not to run for Maryland Governor in 2022.

In a statement, Rutherford said:

” After months of careful reflection and considerations, I have decided not to run to become the next Governor of Maryland in 2022. This was a decision that I made with my family’s best interest in mind.

It has been a great honor and joy to serve as Lieutenant Governor of Maryland over the last six years and to partner with Governor Larry Hogan to improve the health, safety, and quality of life for the people of our state.” There is still much more work to do. I will continue to have an active role in enhancing the state’s response to the opioid crisis, transforming the mental and behavioral health delivery system, modernizing state procurement, and highlighting the rich history and resources avaible through our state parks.

I greatly enjoyed my time as Lieutenant Governor over the last six years and I am looking forward to what we can accomplish with the time we have left in office. Thank you to all who have expressed their support for me to run. I apperciate your support.”

