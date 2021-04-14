On Monday, April 12, members of the Ridge VFD and the RVFD Auxiliary gathered outside at our Deceased Members Memorial to witness the family of Secretary / Past President Timmy Ridgell place his nameplate on the Memorial Plaque.

Following the plaque placement, the ringing of the bell sounded to recognize Timmy’s passing. It was a somber, yet special, moment. Our thoughts remain with the Ridgell family.

Ridgell passed away on February 14, 2021.

Timmy joined the Department in 1973 and was a dedicated, active member until his death. Along with being our current Secretary, he also served as President and was active on many committees throughout the years. He was instrumental and took great pride in the Ridge VFD Firemen’s Carnival. He was a member of the Southern Maryland Firemen’s Association and the Maryland State Firemen’s Association. He was involved in the Maryland State Firemen’s Convention in Ocean City.

Timmy is survived by his wife, Bonnie and their two children, Ashleigh Andrews with her husband, Jordan, and John Ridgell with his wife, Crystal. He has five grandchildren: Wyatt Allen Andrews, Colton James Andrews, Heidi Marie Ridgell, Hazel Mae Ridgell, and Josie Marie Andrews. He is also survived by his brother, Philip “Heavy’” Ridgell with his wife, Brenda, and sister, Sarah Lynne Ridgell.

Timmy led an active life outside the firehouse. In 2002, Timmy and Bonnie opened Chesapeake Trophy on Great Mills Road. His love of pool, and involvement in many local billiard leagues led Timmy to open a side business maintaining and felting pool tables. Timmy was an avid golfer and enjoyed traveling with his friends to golf. His Southern Maryland pride always shown through. Timmy was a constant fixture at the St. Mary’s County Fair, U.S. Oyster Festival, and was a Democratic candidate for St. Mary’s County Commissioner in 2018.

