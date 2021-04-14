LEONARDTOWN, MD (April 14, 2021) – The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) has paused the administration of Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) COVID-19 vaccines based on recommendations from the Maryland Department of Health, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Therefore, SMCHD will not be administering the Janssen vaccine as initially planned for the Community COVID-19 Vaccination Event scheduled at Great Mills High School on April 17 and 18. Patients that have scheduled an appointment for this clinic have been contacted directly and offered the Pfizer vaccine. New clinic registration links for remaining Pfizer appointments at these clinics have been posted at www.smchd.org/covid-19-vaccine.

The full statement from the CDC and FDA can be read here. Those who have received the Janssen vaccination and have developed a severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after receiving the vaccination should contact their health care provider.

Community COVID-19 Vaccination Event

A special two-day COVID-19 vaccination event will be held at Great Mills High School on Saturday, April 17, 2021, and Sunday, April 18, 2021. Individual appointments are required, community members age 16 years or older may register at www.smchd.org/covid-19-vaccine (as appointments are available). The COVID-19 vaccine will be provided free of charge to the patient, however, individuals should bring their ID/driver’s license and health insurance card (uninsured individuals also welcome) to their appointment time. Those with appointments should park, walk up, and follow directional signage onsite.

For local COVID-19 updates, information and data, please visit www.smchd.org/coronavirus or call the St. Mary’s County Health Department at (301) 475-4330.

