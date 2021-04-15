Becky is a 4-year-old, 32-pound tri-color, beagle girl. She is brand new to rescue and ISO a foster or forever home.Becky is dreaming of a home where she can relax in a soft bed, enjoy some belly rubs and tasty treats.

Becky is a shy but, waggy tail, happy girl that likes people and other dogs! She would like a canine companion and a fenced yard in her foster or forever home.

Becky is currently finishing up her vetting and is ready for her happy ever after.

If you are interested in fostering or adopting Becky send us a message at icanhelp@beaglemaryland.org

You can read about beagles looking for their forever homes through this link http://brsmbeagles.org/brsm_ms/vCurrentDogs.aspx

