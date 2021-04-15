Prince Frederick, MD- A Calvert Library Prince Frederick staff member who worked with the public on Monday, April 12, from 10am to 2pm, has tested positive for COVID-19.

The staff member followed library COVID-protocol and had no contact with customers greater than 15 minutes, maintained 6 feet of social distance, washed/sanitized their hands regularly, and wore a mask covering their nose and face at all times while working with customers. Risk should be minimal to any library customers but please follow Health Department guidance or your physician’s recommendations if you visited the library during the affected time period.

Staff members who had close contact with the team member in the days prior to the positive test are quarantining per CDC guidelines.

They are able to work from home providing phone and email reference, virtual programming planning and execution, training, etc.

Please know that the safety of our staff and the public we serve is our top priority. We will continue to take the proper precautions to promote social distancing and keep our workplaces and equipment clean and sanitized. Remember to wash your hands frequently with soap and water, avoid touching your face, wear a cloth face covering over your nose and mouth when in public spaces and make sure to practice social distancing by staying at least 6 feet away from others. If you are feeling ill, please stay home.

We will continue to work together through this difficult time, and we will continue to keep you informed of any new information over the course of this pandemic.

