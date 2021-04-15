The Department of Emergency Services Director Michelle Lilly and Health Officer Dianna E. Abney provided the Board of County Commissioners with an update on the COVID-19 public health emergency. COVID-19 vaccinations are being been now available for eligible individuals in age 16 and older. The Department of Health is providing this information on their website and a recorded hotline message, at 301-609-6710.

The mass vaccination site in Southern Maryland is open at the Regency Furniture Stadium and Maryland residents who are eligible can register for a vaccination at the site and other locations in the county online. The State of Maryland has a call center number for those who need assistance registering one of the state mass vaccination sites or need help locating a vaccination site. The state call center number is 855-MDGOVAX (855-634-6829), available 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Those who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should get tested through their medical provider, urgent care center, or local pharmacy. The University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center provided an update on the hospital operations.

Charles County Public Schools Director of School Safety and Security Jason Stoddard provided an update on social distancing in classrooms and in-person instruction which has begun in correlation with the reopening plan. Chief of Media Services Jennifer Harris provided an update on the county’s communications efforts, which are focused on informing residents about the upcoming COVID-19 vaccinations and answers to their frequently asked questions.

Open Session Briefings

Department of Planning and Growth Management provided a presentation on the Water/Sewer Service Category Amendments for the spring 2021 cycle. County Commissioners provided approval for a virtual public hearing on Tuesday, May 4 at 6 p.m. More details to be available on the county’s website .

for the spring 2021 cycle. County Commissioners provided approval for a virtual public hearing on Tuesday, May 4 at 6 p.m. More details to be available on the . Charitable Trust Chair Vivian Mills provided an annual update on the Charitable Trust, including their efforts to adapt for nonprofit needs during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Trust approved 28 grants and served 38,898 people during the year.

Legislative Update

Associate County Attorney Danielle Mitchell and GS Proctor and Associates, Inc. representatives discussed final disposition of the 2021 legislative bills considered by the Maryland General Assembly, including House Bill 1018/ Senate Bill 833, House Bill 1024/ Senate Bill 939, Senate Bill 749/House Bill 1060, House Bill 1061/Senate Bill 832, Senate Bill 750/ House Bill 1072, House Bill 1081/Senate Bill 751, House Bill 655, and House Bill 414/Senate Bill 81. GS Proctor, Inc. will provide an in-depth review of the 2021 session on April 20, 2021.

Work Sessions

On Tuesday, April 13, the County Commissioners participated in a Follow-up Work Session on the Bill 2021-01 Zoning Text Amendment 20-156 Agricultural Related Uses. The County Commissioners adopted the bill with the proposed amendment from the Rural Planning and Zoning Task Force. The County Commissioners also participated in a Budget Work Session on Governmental Capital Improvement Project Review.

On Wednesday, April 14, the County Commissioners participated in a Fiscal 2022 Budget Work Session on the review of proposed County Administrator’s General Budget of $449,512,800, Governmental Capital Improvement Project Review, and Enterprise Fund Recap.

Approval Items

Commissioners also approved:

A budget amendment increase of $86,700 for more-than-anticipated plan reviews and inspections performed and completed due to the uncertainty of the COVID pandemic.

of $86,700 for more-than-anticipated plan reviews and inspections performed and completed due to the uncertainty of the COVID pandemic. A budget transfer request of $83,000 to pay for more-than-anticipated inspections performed and completed due to the uncertainty of the COVID pandemic.

of $83,000 to pay for more-than-anticipated inspections performed and completed due to the uncertainty of the COVID pandemic. A budget transfer request of $120,000 to complement the well drilling of the Waldorf Well #17.

of $120,000 to complement the well drilling of the Waldorf Well #17. A budget transfer request of $181,000 for purchase two light-duty, fixed-route buses and rehabilitation of paratransit buses.

of $181,000 for purchase two light-duty, fixed-route buses and rehabilitation of paratransit buses. A memorandum of understanding between Charles County Government and the Sheriff of Charles County and Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 24.

between Charles County Government and the Sheriff of Charles County and Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 24. A letter of support for The Friends of Maxwell Hall to apply to the Maryland Heritage Areas Authority for a grant for a project that will combine landscape studies and citizen engagement to boldly challenge and expand our current understanding of Maxwell Hall and how it fits into the historic community of the Middle Patuxent.

for The Friends of Maxwell Hall to apply to the Maryland Heritage Areas Authority for a grant for a project that will combine landscape studies and citizen engagement to boldly challenge and expand our current understanding of Maxwell Hall and how it fits into the historic community of the Middle Patuxent. A letter of support for the Local Farm Enterprise Food Aggregation Grant Fund Pilot Program.

Proclamation

Public Hearing

The County Commissioners held a public hearing on local Legislative Proposals, which included a proposal to amend Zoning Ordinance Code 1.05.200 a to establish an alternative in Charles County to allow minority-owned businesses to gain access to the marijuana industry and a proposal to ban American Pit Bull Terriers in Charles County.

Next Commissioners Session: April 20, 2021 (held virtually)

Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.

Like this: Like Loading...