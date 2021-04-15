ANNAPOLIS, MD – Governor Larry Hogan signed two bills submitted by the Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA) into law today during a signing ceremony at the State House.

These new laws allow MDA to provide farmers with more assistance to implement conservation practices that will help improve water quality in the Chesapeake Bay and repeal a law that is no longer needed.

Summary of MDA’s 2021 departmental bills:

SB 344 – Agriculture – Cost-Sharing Program – State Cost-Sharing Funds This legislation allows MDA to provide up to 100% state funding assistance, currently limited to 87.5%, for the implementation of certain high-priority conservation practices that improve water quality and provide other environmental benefits. This will help the state meet its Phase III Watershed Implementation Plan (WIP) goals to improve the health of the Chesapeake Bay by 2025.



SB 352 – Agriculture – Multiflora Rose Management – RepealThis legislation repeals the Maryland Multiflora Rose Management Law. The state's agricultural industry has this plant contained and under control, therefore, the law is no longer needed.

Written testimony for all departmental bills and other bills of interest during the 2021 General Assembly can be found on MDA’s website.

