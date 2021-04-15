UPDATE 4/15/2021: The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is still seeking leads in this unsolved case. If you have information or wish to remain anonymous, please contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. Crime Solvers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest or indictment.

Waldorf, MD(January 23, 2018) Detectives with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division are continuing their investigation into the death of Deandre Tramonte Nicholson, 22, of Waldorf, whose case was recently ruled a homicide by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore. For investigative purposes, the cause of death is not being released. Details of the case are as follows:

On January 23 at approximately 9:02 p.m., officers responded to the 4500 block of Middletown Road in White Plains after a citizen called to report what appeared to be a pedestrian struck in the roadway. Upon arrival, officers located the victim on the side of the road, between the hiker/biker trail and Marshall Corner Road, not breathing. The victim was transported to a hospital, where lifesaving measures continued without success and he was pronounced deceased. Further investigation showed a car had not struck the victim.

Detectives have since learned Nicholson was seen walking in the North Point area earlier on the day he was found, and at that time he was wearing a black jacket and red-checkered, pajama-style pants.

Anyone with information or who may have seen the victim at any time on January 23 is asked to call Detective J. Elliott at (301) 609-6515. Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest in this case. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS.

Original Press Release: Suspicious death of 22 year old being investigated

Charles County Crime Solvers offers rewards of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest or indictment of a person responsible for a crime in Charles County. Anyone with information about an unsolved crime or the location of a fugitive may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. All individuals who provide tips through Crime Solvers will remain anonymous. Learn more at the CCSO’s website.

Like this: Like Loading...