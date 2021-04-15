Lexington Park, MD (March 29, 2021) – The Patuxent Partnership (TPP) welcomed Rear Admiral Francis “Spanky” Morley, Director, Navy International Programs Office of the Secretary of the Navy, to the office for a webinar on March 23rd.

RADM Morley discussed the “Security Cooperation Update 2021” and addressed current Department of the Navy security cooperation efforts, foreign military sales, and international engagements.

Over 120 attendees from Industry and government, from 19 States, joined the hour-long program. After his presentation, RADM Morley answered questions for 30 minutes.

Rear Adm. Francis D. Morley a native of Phoenix, Arizona, has a B.SC in Physics, M.SC in Aviation Systems and is a graduate of the U.S. Naval Test Pilot School. He is a graduate of the Air Command and Staff College, Joint Forces Staff College, Defense Systems Management College, George Washington University National Security Studies Program and Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government National and International Security Program. His assignments include F/A-18 pilot in Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) USS Independence (CV 62), VFA-83 USS George Washington (CVN 73), VFA-87 command with USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71). to assuming duty as director, Navy International Programs, Office of the Secretary of the Navy in September 2016, he served as vice commander of Naval Air Systems Command, Pax NAS, Maryland.

