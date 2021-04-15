ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s tennis team (0-4, 0-3 C2C) fell Wednesday afternoon (Apr. 14) to Coast-to-Coast Conference foe, University of Mary Washington (5-2, 3-0 C2C). The final score was 9-0 in the Eagles favor.
St. Mary’s College – 0, Mary Washington – 9
Doubles –
- Liam Pratt and Kier Nacua gave the Eagles the best match in doubles play but unfortunately dropped their match 8-4.
Singles –
- Keawe Shepherd Johnson managed the most points against the Eagles in singles play but fell 6-2, 6-1 to Mary Washington’s Cole Tecce.
Up Next for the Seahawks
- April 18 at Penn State Harrisburg | 1:00 P.M. | Hoverter Tennis Complex