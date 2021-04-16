La Plata, MD- The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) welcomes Poet Sharon Olds to its Connections Literary Series on April 21 for an afternoon of poetry reading and discussion.

Olds was born in San Francisco and educated at Stanford University and Columbia University. She is the author of 12 books of poetry, including most recently Odes(2016) and Stag’s Leap (2012), winner of the Pulitzer Prize and England’s T. S. Eliot Prize. Her other honors include the inaugural San Francisco Poetry Center Award for her first book, Satan Says (1980), and the National Book Critics Circle Award for her second, The Dead and the Living (1983), which was also the Lamont Poetry Selection for 1983. The Father (1992) was short-listed for the T. S. Eliot Prize in England, and The Unswept Room (2002) was a finalist for the National Book Award and the National Book Critics Circle Award. Olds teaches in the Graduate Creative Writing Program at New York University and helped to found the NYU workshop program for residents of Coler-Goldwater Hospital on Roosevelt Island, and for veterans of Iraq and Afghanistan. Her next collection, Arias, will be published by Knopf in October 2019.

Since it began in 1990, the Connection Literary Series has featured writers such as National Book Award winners Tim O’Brien and Robert Stone, Pulitzer Prize-winning poets Yusef Komunyakaa and Henry Taylor, and Maryland Poet Laureates Lucille Clifton and Michael Glaser. Connections readings offer the Southern Maryland community a chance to hear from and meet established and emerging local writers up-close-and-personal. Previous Readings are available on our YouTube playlist.

The April 21, free, virtual event starts at 1 p.m. RSVP’s are required to access Zoom information. Register at https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2021/04/connections-sharon-olds.html.

