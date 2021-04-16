St. Mary’s Ryken welcomed Coach John Niswander to the community as the new head tennis coach. He brings many years of successful coaching and leadership experience from the local private coaching and collegiate levels.

Coach Niswander played tennis for Northern High School and collegiately at NCAA Division III Washington College. He graduated college in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in business management and a minor in marketing. John has coached kids, juniors, and adults in the Southern Maryland area for the past seven years and provides private lessons to players of all ages and abilities. He has experience coaching USTA junior tennis teams in the region and interned at the Junior Tennis Champions Center in College Park, Maryland in 2017. Since 2013, Coach Niswander is a tennis coach for the Calvert County Tennis Association and is also currently the League Organizer for the Southern Maryland Tennis League.

“John is a young and energetic coach who has a great deal of tennis experience in the Southern Maryland community,” said St. Mary’s Ryken Athletic Director, Mr. Jon Lombardo. “His experience at Northern High School and recently as a collegiate tennis player at Washington College gives him a great understanding of not just the game of tennis, but how to relate to the high school student-athlete. John will have such a positive impact on the tennis community at SMR through his coaching ability and leadership.”

“My goals as the new tennis coach at St. Mary’s Ryken are to carry on former Head Coach Carrington’s dedication and passion toward the program in helping all of the players improve and have fun throughout the season,” said Coach Niswander. “I want to help everyone improve as much as possible in our shortened season. This year I hope we can be competitive in our matches versus schools in a strong Washington Catholic Athletic Conference and try our best each and every day. At the end of the season, what will be more important than wins and losses will be our player’s development and improvement from day one to the final day of the season.”

