SALISBURY, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland baseball team (6-8, 4-4 C2C) traveled to Salisbury University to take on the #3 Sea Gulls (13-2, 7-1 C2C) on Thursday (Apr. 15) afternoon in Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference action. The Seahawks fell to the Sea Gulls 18-1.
St. Mary’s College – 1, #3 Salisbury University – 18
How It Happened
- The Sea Gulls held a 5-0 advantage after three innings, but pulled away from the Seahawks with six runs in the fourth inning to take a commanding 11-0 lead.
- Trailing 14-0 in the seventh inning, the Seahawks pushed across their first run of the game when Sam Smith put the ball in play to force an error, plating Dillon Waters.
- Salisbury added four more runs in the next two innings.
Inside the Box Score
- Jake Wood, Diego Grijalva, D. Waters, Smith, and Sam James recorded one hit each for the Seahawks.
- Connor Coursey started the game on the mound for the Seahawks and threw four innings. Nick Testoni, Jake Sandridge, Jake Wills, and Alexander Sims pitched in relief. Testoni, Sandridge, and Wills tallied one strikeout each.
Up Next for the Seahawks
- Apr. 16 vs. Southern Virginia | 3 PM | Hawk’s Nest