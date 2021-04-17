SALISBURY, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland baseball team (6-8, 4-4 C2C) traveled to Salisbury University to take on the #3 Sea Gulls (13-2, 7-1 C2C) on Thursday (Apr. 15) afternoon in Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference action. The Seahawks fell to the Sea Gulls 18-1.

St. Mary’s College – 1, #3 Salisbury University – 18

How It Happened

The Sea Gulls held a 5-0 advantage after three innings, but pulled away from the Seahawks with six runs in the fourth inning to take a commanding 11-0 lead.

Trailing 14-0 in the seventh inning, the Seahawks pushed across their first run of the game when Sam Smith put the ball in play to force an error, plating Dillon Waters .

put the ball in play to force an error, plating . Salisbury added four more runs in the next two innings.

Inside the Box Score

Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Up Next for the Seahawks

Apr. 16 vs. Southern Virginia | 3 PM | Hawk’s Nest

