President Tuajuanda C. Jordan and Provost Mike Wick interviewed with Diverse Issues in Higher Education regarding St. Mary’s College of Maryland’s LEAD initiative, which incorporates professional career development skills such as communication, teamwork and project management into every discipline at St. Mary’s College.

Also, beyond career exploration courses, students can fulfill core requirements by taking “inquiries” which offer multidisciplinary perspectives on the five topics of justice, climate, the western world, music, and public health.

“By marrying theoretical with applied learning, our students graduate as thinkers and doers,” Jordan said. “We offer majors that have meaning in the real world and demand multi-disciplinary expertise, just as employers demand specialization complemented by big-picture thinking. Through this integrated, inquiry-based learning, students pursue practical solutions to today’s toughest challenges.”

The full Diverse Issues in Higher Education article is now online.

Like this: Like Loading...