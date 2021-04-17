ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s tennis team (0-3, 0-2 C2C) fell this afternoon (Apr. 15) to Coast-to-Coast Athletic Conference foe, University of Mary Washington (7-2, 1-0 C2C). The final score was 9-0 in the Eagles favor.

St. Mary’s College – 0, Mary Washington – 9

Doubles –

Hannah Gorel and Brooke Oliver captured two games against the Eagles Sophie Dixon and Riley Smith but unfortunately fell to them with a score of 8-2.

Singles –

Hallie Hershey played in the number one spot for the Seahawks but lost to Mary Washington’s Claire Coleman 6-0,6-1.

Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Up Next for the Seahawks

April 18 at Penn State Harrisburg | 1:00 P.M. | Hoverter Tennis Complex

Like this: Like Loading...