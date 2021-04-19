ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s lacrosse member Lucy Gussio has been named the March Seahawk of the month, the SMCM Athletic Department announced today (Apr. 16).

The Department of Athletics & Recreation executive team selects the Seahawk of the Month award recipient each month.

Gussio led the Seahawks with 22 points, netting 16 goals and dishing out six assists. In addition, Gussio collected two ground balls. The Seahawk women’s lacrosse team finished the month of March with a 3-2 record.

Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

March Seahawk of the Month Honor Roll

Women’s Soccer – Haley Bullis

Haley Bullis Men’s Soccer – Isaac Ekobo

Isaac Ekobo Volleyball – Chanel Lucas

Chanel Lucas Field Hockey – Celina Kaufman

Celina Kaufman Men’s Lacrosse – Abe Hubbard

Abe Hubbard Baseball – Dillon Waters

Dillon Waters Women’s Swimming – Anna LaPoint

Anna LaPoint Men’s Swimming – Jack Kennedy

Jack Kennedy Women’s Rowing – Colette Nortman

2020-21 Seahawks of the Month

January – Karon Williams, Women’s Basketball

Karon Williams, Women’s Basketball February – Gary Grant, Men’s Basketball

