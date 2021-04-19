ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s lacrosse member Lucy Gussio has been named the March Seahawk of the month, the SMCM Athletic Department announced today (Apr. 16).
The Department of Athletics & Recreation executive team selects the Seahawk of the Month award recipient each month.
Gussio led the Seahawks with 22 points, netting 16 goals and dishing out six assists. In addition, Gussio collected two ground balls. The Seahawk women’s lacrosse team finished the month of March with a 3-2 record.
March Seahawk of the Month Honor Roll
- Women’s Soccer – Haley Bullis
- Men’s Soccer – Isaac Ekobo
- Volleyball – Chanel Lucas
- Field Hockey – Celina Kaufman
- Men’s Lacrosse – Abe Hubbard
- Baseball – Dillon Waters
- Women’s Swimming – Anna LaPoint
- Men’s Swimming – Jack Kennedy
- Women’s Rowing – Colette Nortman
2020-21 Seahawks of the Month
- January – Karon Williams, Women’s Basketball
- February – Gary Grant, Men’s Basketball