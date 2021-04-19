ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland baseball team (7-8, 5-4 C2C) hosted the Southern Virginia University Knights (0-14, 0-7 C2C) in Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference action on Friday (Apr. 16) afternoon. The Seahawks won 10-9 in walk-off fashion in the 10th inning when Brady Waters delivered the game-winning base knock.

St. Mary’s College – 10, Southern Virginia University – 9

How It Happened

The Seahawks struck first with four runs in the bottom of the first inning. Andy Collins started the scoring when he lined a double to left field, bringing home Joey Bryner . Next, Max Elliott singled down the third base and line and forced an error from the third baseman to plate Collins and Dillon Waters . St. Mary’s College capped off the four-run first inning with a RBI single from Sam Smith .

Southern Virginia slowly started to cut into the Seahawk lead by scoring one run in the second, third, and fourth innings to bring the score to 4-3 in favor of the Seahawks. St. Mary's College responded in the bottom half of the inning when Jake Wood stepped up to the plate and blasted a two-run homer to left field to extend the Seahawk lead to 6-3.

The Seahawks continued to separate themselves from the Knights when they tacked on two more runs in the sixth inning. Brian Sanders and Elliott recorded RBI singles for both runs.

The Knights answered with five runs in the seventh and added another run in the eighth inning to take a 9-8 lead. St. Mary's College evened the game at nine when Brian Sanders flied out to right field, which gave Bryner the opportunity to tag up from third for the run.

With one runner on and two outs in the 10th inning, the Seahawks used a walk from Sam Smith and advanced runners to second and third due to a wild pitch. With runners in scoring position, B. Waters stepped up to the plate and delivered the walk-off single for the victory.

Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Inside the Box Score

Derrick Booker led the Seahawks with five hits in six trips to the plate. Max Elliott led the Seahawks with three RBI. Wood recorded the lone home run of the contest.

D. Waters started the game on the mound and threw 6.2 innings. D. Waters tallied three strikeouts. Jackson Edelman, Nick Testoni, and Jake Wills pitched in relief. Wills pitched two innings and held the Knights scoreless to earn the victory.

Up Next for the Seahawks

Apr. 17 vs. Southern Virginia | 12 PM | Hawk’s Nest

