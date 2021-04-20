Lexington Park MD., April 19. 2021- After much anticipation, the Patuxent River Naval Air Museum will be hosting the fourth annual STEAM Day on April 24, 2021. This year the museum will be joined by a variety of participants. As in recent years the event will be centered around the theme of Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math.

A Young visitor proudly showing off museum patch( STEAM 2020)

Beginning at 10 am families will be welcomed into the museum at standard pricing for full-day access to the museum grounds. A majority of vendors will be stationed outside on the flight line and in compliance with COVID-19 guidelines. Guests will be able to experience interactive stations, as well as up-close demonstrations.

Staff from local companies and organizations will be on hand all day to welcome visitors and children, and to assist with a variety of hands-on demos. Parties that have affirmed their involvement include:

St. Mary’s County Radio Club

Pax Space

Escape From the Past

St. Mary’s County Library

Tech Port

Calvert Marine Museum

St. Mary’s Arts Council, featuring artist Dan Ropp

Brian Vetter Mid-Atlantic Droid & Prop Builders

And so much more!

Dominic Fragman demonstrating drum practice pads (STEAM 2020)

“We are thrilled to be back hosting our first STEAM event since the beginning of the pandemic,” said Executive Director Amy Davis on the upcoming event. Throughout the past year, the museum event coordinator has worked diligently to ensure that STEAM Day could return with all safety concerns addressed. While the public will be invited to enjoy the same STEAM Day they’ve known over the past few years it is asked that all participants wear a mask and maintain social distancing.

About the Patuxent River Naval Air Museum: The Patuxent River Naval Air Museum (PRNAM) serves as the link between the U.S. Navy’s missions at the Naval Air Station Patuxent River (Pax River) and the community defined by those missions. The museum sits in an enviable location with an inspiring story perfectly suited to the technological preoccupations of our era.

PRNAM is unique in terms of its collections and mission, which are focused on the research, development, test, and evaluation environment as well as experimental concepts that never made it to the Fleet. The museum also houses artifacts and simulators, films, and books spanning the history of Naval Aviation, as well as 25 one-of-a-kind aircraft. Current hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays. Admission to the museum complex is $5 for Adults, $4 for kids 5-12; kids 4 & under are free.

For more information see the museum website at www.paxmuseum.org

Like this: Like Loading...