Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) is sponsoring free summer enrichment camps for students in kindergarten through Grade 8. The camps are limited to students enrolled in CCPS, including those entering kindergarten this fall.

Summer enrichment camps feature learning opportunities for students that support instruction and feature engaging hands-on activities and topics. Enrichment camps set for this summer include a mix of both in-person and virtual opportunities. Camps begin the week of June 28 and run through the week ending July 30.

Registration is limited to two camps per CCPS student. If space becomes available, CCPS may open additional registrations for families interested in more than two camps.

Families can register on the CCPS website at https://www.ccboe.com/index.php/summer-camps-2021. The website also includes a description of available camps by week. Click here to view a schedule.

Students should be registered by the grade level they will begin at the start of the 2021-22 school year. Morning sessions run from 8:30 to 11 a.m. and afternoon sessions run from 12:30 to 3 p.m. There is no lunchtime activity period this year.

Camps are located at Theodore G. Davis Middle School (Grades 1-8) and William A. Diggs Elementary School (kindergarten). Davis is located at 2495 Davis Road in Waldorf and Diggs is located at 2615 Davis Road in Waldorf. CCPS COVID-19 operating guidelines will be in place at all in-person camps. Students will participate in virtual camps through Zoom.

Camps are filled on a first-come, first-served basis. Contact Ann Taylor at ataylor@ccboe.com or Kristen Modes at kmodes@ccboe.com with questions or if you need assistance with CCPS summer enrichment camps.

