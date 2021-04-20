LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Circuit Court of St. Mary’s County will be conducting an open house for any interested persons to attend and review the accommodations that will be used during COVID-19 for jury selection.

The open house will take place Wednesday, April 21, 2021, from noon until 1:30 p.m. at the Leonard Hall Recreation Center (known locally as the Drill Hall) located at 23145 Leonard Hall Drive, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Face coverings will be required, and social distancing will be practiced.

For information, contact Lori A. Tabor-Finch, Court Administrator at 301-475-4200, ext. 4163.

