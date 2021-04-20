GRAND LAKE, Colo. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s lacrosse team remained at No. 22 in the latest Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association (IWLCA) Division III Coaches Poll this week.

Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

The Seahawks are currently 6-4 with a 2-4 mark in Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference play. This past week, the Seahawks played No. 4 Salisbury and fell 14-13 in overtime.

The top 11 teams held their spot in the Division III poll this week, led by Franklin & Marshall (4-0), who received 21 of 25 first place votes. Washington and Lee (10-0), Tufts (3-0), Salisbury (11-0), and Gettysburg (4-0) round out the top five. There was some movement in the poll further down the rankings, and Roanoke (7-2) made its official poll debut at No. 25 after receiving votes a couple of weeks ago. To view the full rankings, click here.

The Seahawk women’s lacrosse team will be back in action on Thursday (Apr. 22) when they close out their regular season at home against No. 23 Mary Washington. Opening draw is set for 4 PM.

