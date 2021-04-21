The Economic Development Department is accepting applications for a third COVID-19 Restaurant Relief Grant to help local restaurants whose operations have been affected by the COVID crisis. The Department has received additional funding from the State of Maryland to provide grants to local restaurants, up to $12,000 each. The deadline to submit applications is Friday, April 30, at 5 p.m.

All Charles County restaurants are eligible to apply; however, first-time applicants will have priority. Franchise operations are eligible if they are locally owned and operated. All applicants must demonstrate a need for assistance on the application. Businesses that have already received a restaurant grant may apply again.

Grants may be used for the following:

Working capital, such as rent, payroll, and job training

Purchase of equipment and services to expand outdoor dining, such as tents, heaters, warmers, and carts

Infrastructure improvements, such as HVAC system upgrades

Technology to support carry out and delivery

Purchase of PPE and disposable food containers and utensils

Sanitization services

“We know our restaurant operators are working hard to keep their businesses open and their employees employed,” said Economic Development Director Darréll Brown. “We want to make sure that every eligible business in Charles County has the opportunity to tap into this resource and get some help.”

A Grant Review Committee will review each application to determine the actual grant amount for each applicant, based on the application, supporting financial statements, and available funds.

“Since the COVID crisis began, Charles County Government has administered over five million dollars in grants to local businesses,” said Economic Development Chief of Business Development Lucretia Freeman-Buster. “We currently have roughly $600,000 available for restaurant grants.”

For more information about this grant program and to request an application, visit www.MeetCharlesCounty.com/charles-county-covid-19-restaurant-relief-grants/.

Like this: Like Loading...