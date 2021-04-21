ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced that the State of Maryland has officially surpassed the milestone of 4 million COVID-19 vaccines administered. The state crossed the mark after posting a new Tuesday record of 78,273 doses administered, for a total of 4,069,342 vaccinations.

According to official CDC data, 82.2% of Marylanders 65 and older, and 55.3% of Marylanders 18 and older, have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Maryland ranks 12th in the nation for vaccinating its total population, and is outpacing the national average in all of the key vaccination metrics.

Today at 2:30 p.m., Governor Hogan will hold a State House press conference to provide additional updates on Maryland’s COVID-19 vaccine plan. Prior to that, he will visit an essential worker clinic at C-Care in Linthicum Heights. The governor’s press conference will be streamed live on YouTube and Facebook.

