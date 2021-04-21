Severe Thunderstorm Warning National Weather Service Baltimore MD/Washington DC 1243 PM EDT Wed Apr 21 2021

The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northwestern St. Marys County in southern Maryland… South central Calvert County in southern Maryland…

* Until 200 PM EDT.

* At 108 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Leonardtown, moving east at 45 mph

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles.

Locations impacted include… King George, Dahlgren, Fairview Beach, Nanjemoy Creek, Port Tobacco River, Popes Creek, Golden Beach, Wicomico, Hughesville, Mechanicsville, Charlotte Hall, Bryantown, Morganza, Dentsville, Weedonville, Chaptico, Mount Victoria, Bel Alton, Newburg and Faulkner.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building

Severe Thunderstorm Watch 97 Remains Valid Until 6 Pm Edt This Evening For The Following Areas

In Central Maryland

Anne Arundel

In Northeast Maryland

Cecil

In Southern Maryland

Calvert St. Marys

This Includes The Cities Of Annapolis, Arnold, California, Chesapeake Beach, Dunkirk, Elkton, Glen Burnie, Huntingtown, Lexington Park, Lusby, North Beach, Odenton, Prince Frederick, Severn, Severna Park, And South Gate.

Like this: Like Loading...