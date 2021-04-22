Published by

Reuters

By Keith Coffman DENVER (Reuters) – Prosecutors on Wednesday charged a 21-year-old man accused of fatally shooting 10 people at a Boulder, Colorado, supermarket last month with nearly four dozen additional counts of attempted murder, assault and weapons offenses, court documents showed.

Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa was already charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder stemming from the March 22 shooting rampage at the King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, about 28 miles northwest of Denver. Alissa surrendered to law enforcement officers at the crime scene, about…

Read More

Like this: Like Loading...