SOLOMONS, MD – April 22, 2021 – The Calvert Marine Museum (CMM) is opening its doors on Friday evening, May 14, for Night at the Museum for Friends with Disabilities.

The museum and grounds will be open exclusively for guests with disabilities and their families, friends, or caregivers from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Have fun in a relaxed and supportive environment and see why the museum is a fun and welcoming place to visit any day of the week!

Otter mascot Squeak greets guest Connor Porecki. Credit: K. Porecki / Calvert Marine Museum

This FREE event is offered in cooperation with Calvert County Parks & Recreation Therapeutic Recreation Services. Meet the museum otter mascot, learn about fish, fossils, river otters, skates and rays, maritime history, and enjoy activities in the Discovery Room. Explore the boat basin and the Drum Point Lighthouse. A special calming room will be available. The Museum Store will be open and chock full of items for all ages and interests, and the Wm. B. Tennison is available for 30-minute cruises at 5 p.m., 5:45 p.m., and 6:30 p.m.

PRE-REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED for each individual to access the museum’s indoor exhibits and to ride the Wm. B. Tennison. Proper face coverings will be required when not in designated areas. Register to attend the event by visiting https://webtrac.co.cal.md.us and searching for Activity #470773 and #470774. Guests who would like to register for the Wm. B. Tennison cruise must call the Therapeutic Recreation office directly at 410-535-1600, ext. 8205.

CMM Fossil Club Member Mike Ellwood shows guest Connor Porecki a fossil Credit: K. Porecki / Calvert Marine Museum

