The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) will host the return of its Annual Student Juried Art Exhibition in the Tony Hungerford Memorial Art Gallery with a virtual reception on Thursday, April 29 at 2:30 pm. An expanded version of the exhibition will also be available as an online gallery – a first for the college.

The exhibition is a collection of artworks from current CSM students, selected by their art faculty. The assembled work showcases a variety of mediums, including painting, drawing, photography, ceramics and graphic design.

“The annual student exhibition is our gallery’s most popular show,” said CSM Professor George Bedell, who is also the gallery co-director. “It’s an opportunity for CSM’s best ‘creatives’ to see their work displayed in a professional context. They’re excited. We’re excited. It’s contagious in the best sense of the word.”

Artists featured in this year’s exhibit will have the opportunity to win best-in-show, and media-specific awards. Some of the artists’ work will also be selected for acquisition to the college’s permanent collection. Additionally, the recipients of the Walter B. Grove III Memorial Scholarship will be announced at the virtual reception.

The Tony Hungerford Memorial Art Gallery is an all-purpose exhibition space that presents a diverse range of innovative exhibitions and educational programs that offer insights into the works of established and emerging regional, national, and international artists and designers. Gallery hours are maintained in accordance with CSM operational status. To register in advance to attend the virtual reception, please visit https://csmd.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJUqfuiurzwvGNFHkfd2ane5pNIsh95wa3y3.

The link to the virtual gallery will be available following the reception.

