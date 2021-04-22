BANG Showbiz
Disney and Sony Pictures have agreed to a deal to bring ‘Spider-Man’ and other Marvel projects to Disney+. The two studios have signed a huge movie licensing pact with Sony’s Marvel properties arriving on the streaming platform beginning with its 2022 release slate.
The deal – which only applies to the United States – runs through Sony’s 2026 slate, and will also see the studio’s titles appearing on a range of Disney platforms including Hulu, FX Networks, Disney Channels, ABC, and Freeform. Following Sony’s recent output deal with Netflix, Disney’s agreement will see titles landing on the former f…