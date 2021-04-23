La Plata, MD- Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) is hosting a Virtual Career Fair for high school juniors and seniors. This year’s fair is split into two parts: online presentations for students to view in advance, and live Zoom sessions on April 28 with presenters.

Videos from participating organizations and companies are posted here on the CCPS website. Students can view the videos between now and April 28. On April 28, students will receive Zoom meeting details through their Synergy Mail accounts. Students interested in participating in the live Zoom sessions should dress in professional attire and be prepared to ask questions.

Featured presenters include the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, Community Bank of the Chesapeake, Southern Maryland Job Source, U.S. Army, Naval Surface Warfare Center, Indian Head Division, and union representatives from industries such as carpentry, electrical, plumbing and steam fitting. Additionally, students can learn about apprenticeship programs in different career and technical (CTE) education industries.

An informational flyer was shared with CCPS high school juniors and seniors by email earlier this week. Students with questions can contact the college and career advisor at their school.

