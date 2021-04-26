Waldorf, MD – The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs announced the signing of three new pitchers on Friday afternoon, Blake Bivens, Endrys Briceno, and Carlos Diaz.

Blake Bivens was drafted by the Tampa Bay Rays in the 4th round of the 2014 MLB Draft from George Washington High School (Danville, VA). At just 25-years old, Bivens is one of the youngest players in the Atlantic League. The right-handed pitcher spent the first six seasons of his career in the Rays organization, accumulating a 26-14 record to go with a 3.34 ERA. Bivens reached as high as Double-A, Montgomery in both 2018 and 2019.

Endrys Briceno comes to Southern Maryland after spending the last 10 seasons in the Detroit Tigers organization. The 6-foot-5 righty was the Opening Day starter in the Tigers organization in multiple seasons and has pitched nearly 600 innings in his career, mostly as a starting pitcher.







Carlos Diaz is a left-handed relief pitcher who joins the Blue Crabs after pitching in the San Francisco Giants organization from 2011-2018. In Diaz’s final two seasons with the Giants, he posted a combined 2.59 ERA in over 110 innings of relief.

“As we begin to finalize our 2021 roster, it has become clear that our bullpen will be a point of strength. Today’s four signings will all play a key role in the 2021 season,” said Blue Crabs General Manager, Courtney Knichel.

Like this: Like Loading...