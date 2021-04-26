From Principal Marcie Hough: Crystal Samodurov, affectionately referred to as Nurse Crystal since no one can pronounce her last name, joined the Calvert Country Team during the middle of the 2019-2020 school year. Little did she know that in just a few months, the world would be in the middle of a health crisis, and everyone would be looking to her for the answers.

Nurse Crystal patiently and carefully navigated the ever-changing COVID protocols and followed best practices for keeping CCS staff and students safe. Her background working at Calvert Memorial and the Mobile Unit has prepared her for many situations that would arise in her short time with CCPS, and Nurse Crystal has always remained calm and relaxed in even the most difficult of scenarios.

In addition, she continually goes above and beyond as a team member and offers her time making sure meals are delivered, ensuring that arrival and dismissal procedures are safe for all parties, and continues monitoring of student and staff health matters.

Though the list goes on, these are just a few of the reasons why Nurse Crystal is Calvert Country School’s Educational Support Professional of the Year.

