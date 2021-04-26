ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s swimming team competed in sessions two and three of the Atlantic East Conference Championships on Saturday (Apr. 24) afternoon. The Seahawks earned a third-place finish with 394 points.

Cabrini College – 830



Marymount University – 575



St. Mary’s College of Maryland – 394



Immaculata University – 266



Marywood University – 245

Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

How It Happened

Sebastian Ludwig captured a third-place finish in the 400 Yard IM with a time of 4:24.52. Nate Donoghue finished third in the 100 Yard Butterfly, recording a time of 55.07. In event 18, Jack Kennedy captured a third-place finish with a time of 1:50.08 in the 200 Yard Freestyle.

captured a third-place finish in the 400 Yard IM with a time of 4:24.52. finished third in the 100 Yard Butterfly, recording a time of 55.07. In event 18, captured a third-place finish with a time of 1:50.08 in the 200 Yard Freestyle. Anri Cifuentes Robinson recorded a third-place finish in the 100 Yard Breaststroke with a time of 1:02.58. Ludwig followed by capturing gold in the 1650 Yard Freestyle swimming a time of 17:22.19.

recorded a third-place finish in the 100 Yard Breaststroke with a time of 1:02.58. Ludwig followed by capturing gold in the 1650 Yard Freestyle swimming a time of 17:22.19. In event 28, Kennedy earned a runner-up finish in the 200 Yard Backstroke with a time of 2:05.40. In the 100 Yard Freestyle, Donoghue captured second place with a time of 48.68.

Like this: Like Loading...