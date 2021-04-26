Charles County Government is excited to announce that Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative (SMECO) has opened the first SMECO Electric Vehicle (EV) Recharge public charging station in Charles County. The station is located at Laurel Springs Regional Park (5940 Radio Station Rd, La Plata).

SMECO will be placing additional charging stations at White Plains Regional Park, Charles County Department of Health, Port Tobacco Community Center, and the Waldorf Senior and Recreational Center, and they are expected to be operational by the end of May. EV charging stations reduce greenhouse gas emissions, playing a part in Charles County’s climate change initiative.

This EV Recharge charging station is one of up to 60 charging stations that SMECO will be installing over the next four years throughout Southern Maryland, as part of a pilot program authorized by the Public Service Commission. The SMECO EV Recharge charging stations will include level-2 chargers and DC-powered fast chargers (DCFC) available for public use.

EV owners can use the Greenlots Mobile App to find the nearest station, start and end charging, make payments, and receive real-time notifications. SMECO’s level-2 chargers will cost 18 cents per kilowatt-hour (kWh), and the DCFC will cost 34 cents per kWh. SMECO’s EV Recharge rates are based on average costs for other charging stations and are subject to change.

Tune into the latest segment of “Your Charles County,” as SMECO’s Vice President of Distributed Energy and Sustainability Jeff Shaw and Charles County Department of Planning and Growth Management’s Planner III Beth Groth discuss the expansion of the EV network at https://youtu.be/YzCT5_Xrhk4.

For introductory information about electric vehicles and factors to consider before purchasing, visit SMECO’s website at smeco.coop/EVintro. For more detailed information about battery and hybrid EV models, driving range, battery capacity, cost savings, charging stations, and more, go to smeco.coop/chooseEV.

