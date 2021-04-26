ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s swimming team competed in sessions two and three of the Atlantic East Conference Championships on Saturday (Apr. 24) afternoon and were crowned champions in their first season as affiliate members. The Seahawks finished the meet with 721.5 points.

St. Mary’s College – 721.5



Cabrini College – 608



Marymount University – 462.5



Marywood University – 430



Immaculata University – 313



Cedar Crest College – 272

How It Happened

The team of Rileigh Krell , Bailey Edgren , Christina Trnkus , and Leila McCloskey started the day by winning the 200 Yard Medley Relay with a time of 1:52.28. In event 13, Edgren swam a time of 4:58.77 to capture first place in the 400 Yard IM. St. Mary’s College recorded their third-straight victory when Krell finished with a time of 1:00.97 in the 100 Yard Butterfly.

, , , and started the day by winning the 200 Yard Medley Relay with a time of 1:52.28. In event 13, Edgren swam a time of 4:58.77 to capture first place in the 400 Yard IM. St. Mary’s College recorded their third-straight victory when Krell finished with a time of 1:00.97 in the 100 Yard Butterfly. Anna LaPoint won the 200 Yard Freestyle, recording a time of 2:00.50. The Seahawks continued their winning ways with their fifth-straight victory to start the day with a first-place finish from Anna Kidd in the 100 Yard Breastroke. Kidd finished with a time of 1:07. 05, good for the third-best mark in St. Mary’s College history. In event 21, Krell notched a first-place finish with a time of 1:00.99 in the 100 Yard Backstroke.

won the 200 Yard Freestyle, recording a time of 2:00.50. The Seahawks continued their winning ways with their fifth-straight victory to start the day with a first-place finish from in the 100 Yard Breastroke. Kidd finished with a time of 1:07. 05, good for the third-best mark in St. Mary’s College history. In event 21, Krell notched a first-place finish with a time of 1:00.99 in the 100 Yard Backstroke. St. Mary’s College wrapped up session two by winning the 800 Yard Freestyle Relay. The team of Kidd, Lexi Efron , Edgren, and LaPoint recorded a time of 8:23.58. The Seahawks won every event in session two of the AEC Championships.

, Edgren, and LaPoint recorded a time of 8:23.58. The Seahawks won every event in session two of the AEC Championships. The Seahawks started session three with a first-place finish from LaPoint in the 1650 Yard Freestyle. LaPoint won the event with a time of 18:41.33. Next, Krell captured gold in the 200 Yard Backstroke, recording a time of 2:10.95. Kidd followed that performance by winning the 100 Yard Freestyle with a time of 54.60.

Edgren earned a runner-up finish in the 200 Yard Breaststroke with a time of 2:32.38. Trnkus captured silver in the 200 Yard Butterfly, swimming a time of 2:26.19. The Seahawks concluded the meet with a first-place finish in the 400 Yard Freestyle Relay. The team of McCloskey, Kidd, LaPoint, and Efron swam a time of 3:48.34.

Like this: Like Loading...