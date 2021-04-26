ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Maryland Lynching Truth and Reconciliation Commission (MLTRC) and the Maryland Commission on African American History and Culture (MCAAHC) today announced a partnership in which both commissions will work together to promote equity, healing, and justice in Maryland.

“For over 50 years, MCAAHC has documented the history of the advancements of Black Americans, advancements all made despite the obstacle of oppression. This joint statement intends to provide context for those who see through rose-colored glasses, therefore, failing to see patterns of historic oppression at work today,” said Rev. Tamara E. Wilson, Chair, MCAAHC. “Additionally, it provides a framework for the work we must do to dismantle these systemic racist practices that continue to disenfranchise and further subjugate Black lives today.”

The MLTRC was established by House Bill 307 in 2019. The Commission is authorized to research cases of racially motivated lynchings and hold public meetings and regional hearings where a lynching of an African American by a White mob has been documented. The Maryland Commission on African American History and Culture is committed to discovering, documenting, preserving, collecting, and promoting Maryland’s African American heritage. Through shared values and common goals, the two commissions unified their efforts for the purpose of ending systemic racism, promoting racial healing, and community wellness.

The MLTRC was established by House Bill 307 in 2019. The Commission is authorized to research cases of racially motivated lynchings and hold public meetings and regional hearings where lynching of an African American by a White mob has been documented. The Maryland Commission on African American History and Culture is committed to discovering, documenting, preserving, collecting, and promoting Maryland’s African American heritage. Through shared values and common goals, the two commissions unified their efforts for the purpose of ending systemic racism, promoting racial healing, and community wellness.

Like this: Like Loading...