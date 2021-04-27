Class of 2021 commencement exercises for Anne Arundel County Public Schools’ 12 comprehensive high schools with graduating seniors will all take place in the newly constructed stadium at Crofton High School, Superintendent George Arlotto informed the Board of Education and families of high school seniors tonight.

Ceremonies will begin on Monday, June 7, 2021, with multiple events being held each day, Dr. Arlotto told the Board. The exact schedule of ceremonies will be finalized in the near future.

As has been the case in past years, ceremonies for the Phoenix Academy, Anne Arundel Evening High School, Chesapeake Science Point, Central Special School, Marley Glen School, and Ruth Parker Eason School will be held at smaller, indoor venues.

“This has not been in any way the kind of school year any of us envisioned or wanted for our graduating seniors, who have persevered through a year unlike any other,” Dr. Arlotto wrote in a letter sent to families of high school seniors this evening. “As I have said for many months, our team has been committed to providing an in-person ceremony to salute our graduating seniors in the best way we can. We believe this plan offers us the opportunity to do that, and I look forward to helping to salute our graduates in June.”

Due to pandemic-related capacity restrictions in place at entertainment and athletic venues, graduating seniors will each be provided with two tickets to give to family members for the ceremonies. Should the restrictions ease, Dr. Arlotto said he would examine the possibility of providing additional tickets to the ceremonies.

Also still to be finalized are parking arrangements for the ceremonies, which may include the distribution of parking passes. In his letter, Dr. Arlotto urged seniors and their families to begin thinking now about travel plans that will minimize the number of vehicles being driven to the ceremony due to parking capacity constraints.

The school system will also reserve inclement weather dates should ceremonies need to be moved. More information on specifics of the ceremonies will be distributed to seniors as the events draw near.

