This page provides daily information about the operations and scheduling of activities at the Potomac River Test Range and the Explosive Experimental Area (Pumpkin Neck). These facilities are used by our military to conduct munitions testing and should be avoided while testing is in progress. Click on any of the areas of interest to the right for additional information.

Range / Weapons Testing Hotline: 877-845-5656 (toll free) for daily updates on range operation and test schedules.

Tuesday, April 27

Testing at: EEA

Operating Times: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Noise on Station: Potential to create “Some” noise in the southern (Building 101) area of NSF Dahlgren.

Potential to create “Some” noise in the southern (Building 101) area of NSF Dahlgren. Noise Down Range: Potential to create “Some” noise downrange and in communities surrounding NSF Dahlgren.

Potential to create “Some” noise downrange and in communities surrounding NSF Dahlgren. River Restrictions: None

None Roads Closed on Station:

Barricades Closed on Station: Churchill Range/Harris Range

Churchill Range/Harris Range EMCON Conditions: Condition 2 in Buildings 995/948/1122/455, Condition 1 in Buildings 1180/1186, Condition 4 in Buildings 102/161/943

Condition 2 in Buildings 995/948/1122/455, Condition 1 in Buildings 1180/1186, Condition 4 in Buildings 102/161/943 MR Shelter Condition:

Other Notifications: None

Wednesday, April 28

Testing at: PRTR River Operations/Terminal Range

Operating Times: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Noise on Station: None

None Noise Down Range: None

None River Restrictions: Restricted approximately 10,000 yards downrange from NSF Dahlgren below the yellow “O” buoy (Maryland) and to the yellow “N” buoy (Virginia).

Restricted approximately 10,000 yards downrange from NSF Dahlgren below the yellow “O” buoy (Maryland) and to the yellow “N” buoy (Virginia). Roads Closed on Station: Tisdale Road

Tisdale Road Barricades Closed on Station: Lower Gambo Creek Gate/Upper Gambo Creek Gate

Lower Gambo Creek Gate/Upper Gambo Creek Gate EMCON Conditions: Condition 2 in Buildings 995/948/1122/455, Condition 1 in Buildings 1180/1186, Condition 4 in Buildings 102/161/943

Condition 2 in Buildings 995/948/1122/455, Condition 1 in Buildings 1180/1186, Condition 4 in Buildings 102/161/943 MR Shelter Condition:

Other Notifications: None

Thursday, April 29

No testing today. Have a great Navy day

Friday, April 30

No testing today. Have a great Navy day

