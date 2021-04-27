This page provides daily information about the operations and scheduling of activities at the Potomac River Test Range and the Explosive Experimental Area (Pumpkin Neck). These facilities are used by our military to conduct munitions testing and should be avoided while testing is in progress. Click on any of the areas of interest to the right for additional information.
Range / Weapons Testing Hotline: 877-845-5656 (toll free) for daily updates on range operation and test schedules.
Tuesday, April 27
Testing at: EEA
- Operating Times: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Noise on Station: Potential to create “Some” noise in the southern (Building 101) area of NSF Dahlgren.
- Noise Down Range: Potential to create “Some” noise downrange and in communities surrounding NSF Dahlgren.
- River Restrictions: None
- Roads Closed on Station:
- Barricades Closed on Station: Churchill Range/Harris Range
- EMCON Conditions: Condition 2 in Buildings 995/948/1122/455, Condition 1 in Buildings 1180/1186, Condition 4 in Buildings 102/161/943
- MR Shelter Condition:
- Other Notifications: None
Wednesday, April 28
Testing at: PRTR River Operations/Terminal Range
- Operating Times: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Noise on Station: None
- Noise Down Range: None
- River Restrictions: Restricted approximately 10,000 yards downrange from NSF Dahlgren below the yellow “O” buoy (Maryland) and to the yellow “N” buoy (Virginia).
- Roads Closed on Station: Tisdale Road
- Barricades Closed on Station: Lower Gambo Creek Gate/Upper Gambo Creek Gate
- EMCON Conditions: Condition 2 in Buildings 995/948/1122/455, Condition 1 in Buildings 1180/1186, Condition 4 in Buildings 102/161/943
- MR Shelter Condition:
- Other Notifications: None
Thursday, April 29
No testing today. Have a great Navy day
Friday, April 30
No testing today. Have a great Navy day