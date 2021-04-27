Several new restaurants are coming to Waldorf. One has just opened, and two others are opening soon. Be sure to check them out. Local restaurant owners have had a difficult time during the last year. Please support them by patronizing their businesses.

Mariachis Tequileria & Restaurant

3610 Crain Highway

Waldorf, MD

240-448-5431

Located in the former Applebee’s building, Mariachis Tequileria & Restaurant recently opened. They are a family-owned business and offer food, cocktails, and entertainment. They have a brunch on Saturdays and Sundays until 3:00pm.

I will check them out soon!

Mariachis Tequileria hours:

Monday through Thursday – 11:00am to 10:00pm

Friday, Saturday, and Sunday – 11:00am to 12:00am

Mariachis Tequileria Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/mariachiswaldorf

Mariachis Tequileria website: https://www.mariachistequileria.com/

Quickway Japanese Hibachi

3088 Festival Way

Waldorf, Md

Quickway Japanese Hibachi is a DC Metro area franchise with approximately 25 locations. This will be the first location in Southern Maryland.

Located in the same building as Mission BBQ in The Shops at Waldorf shopping center, they will have “fresh, quality food, served fast, with style”. It is Teppanyaki-style cooking brought to a quick-service restaurant. In addition to protein dishes, they offer salads, sides, and sushi. All are fresh with homemade sauces. Their focus on healthy means reduced salt, no trans-fats, and no MSG.





This restaurant is not open yet. I will update when I have additional information.

Quickway Japanese Hibachi website: https://quickwayhibachi.com/

Rock & Toss Crab House

2928 Festival Way

Waldorf, MD

Rock & Toss Crab House is a local franchise opening soon in The Shops at Waldorf. Located in the former Genghis Grill space (next to Panera), they feature Cajun-style seafood and a seafood boil. The seafood boil is a popular way to cook the seafood. It is served in a big plastic bag in a metal pan. Along with the seafood the boil includes corn and potatoes. This method of preparation infuses a lot of flavor into the food.

This will be the second Waldorf restaurant offering a seafood boil. The other restaurant is the Crafty Crab in the St. Charles Towne Plaza (former Hard Times Café location).









This restaurant is not open yet. I will update when I have additional information.

Rock & Toss Crab House Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/rockNtossWaldorf

Rock & Toss Crab House website: https://www.rockntoss.com/

Rock & Toss Crab House (Bowie location) menu: https://zmenu.com/rock-and-toss-crab-house-bowie-online-menu/

