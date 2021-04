On Thursday, April 22, six St. Mary’s Ryken student-athletes committed to play their sport at the collegiate level. Congratulations to the following students:

Sandra Bradley – Benedictine College – Cross County

Matthew Buckler – Shenandoah University – Soccer

Imani Eubanks – Grayson College – Basketball

Matthew Harrer – Widener University – Football

Carsyn Jones – Marymount University – Soccer

Cameron Viator – Roanoke College – Soccer

St. Mary’s Ryken would like to thank all of the student-athletes’ families and their coaches who have been part of this journey. We wish you all well in collegiate athletics. Congratulations!

So far this year, 13 Class of 2021 student-athletes have committed to play their sport at the collegiate level. GO KNIGHTS!

