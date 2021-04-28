Calvert County Public Schools (CCPS) proudly announces the district’s finalists for the Washington Post Teacher of the Year and Principal of the Year Awards. Peter Kerwin of Huntingtown High School is the CCPS finalist for Teacher of the Year, and Beth Morton of Plum Point Elementary is the finalist for Principal of the Year.

Dr. Daniel D. Curry, Superintendent, said, “Mr. Kerwin and Mrs. Morton are among the best of our many fine educators and truly deserve this honor. We thank the Washington Post for this annual celebration of teaching, learning, and leading.”

As a social studies teacher and head varsity lacrosse coach, Mr. Kerwin is a role model for his athletes and students, demonstrating a strong work ethic, self-discipline, and a keen intellectual curiosity. J. Scott McComb, Supervisor of Social Studies, said, “As a teacher, Mr. Kerwin displays great skill, but this prowess is paired with a manifest desire to grow his students and athletes as people, as well as learners and players on the field. Every bit as important as the grade or goal scored is the character and work ethic exhibited by the young people he leads.” According to Rick Weber, Principal of Huntingtown High, Mr. Kerwin’s mission in all of his responsibilities is to promote a growth mind set among staff, students, and the community so that more of students will challenge themselves with rigorous content offerings. Mr. Kerwin began his teaching career in Calvert County Public Schools in 2009, first as an alternative education teacher at Plum Point Middle School before transferring to Huntingtown High.

Mrs. Morton is a respected and collaborative instructional leader. Tony Navarro, Executive Director of Administration, said, “As a principal, she?has the ability to?establish relationships with and garner support from teachers, students, parents, and community members. She shows a great deal of personal concern for her staff members and students as she fosters their growth and development.” As an early advocate for technology in the classroom, Mrs. Morton skillfully guided her staff and community through the transition to virtual learning when schools closed at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. She embodies the characteristics of integrity, honesty, and responsibility and serves as a role model for her peers. Mrs. Morton started her career as an elementary teacher in West Virginia. After moving to Maryland, she taught in Prince George’s County before coming to Calvert County, where she served as an elementary classroom teacher and dean. She was an assistant principal at Windy Hill Middle School and then Huntingtown High School prior to becoming the principal of Plum Point Elementary.

The Washington Post Teacher of the Year Award, formerly known as the Agnes Meyer Outstanding Teacher Award, recognizes teachers who exemplify excellence in their profession. The Washington Post Principal of the Year Award, formerly called the Distinguished Educational Leadership Award, seeks to recognize those principals who go beyond the day-to-day demands of their position to create an exceptional educational environment. School systems in the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia, including D.C. public charters and private schools, selected nominees in the two categories.

The winner of the 2021 Teacher of the Year award is Philip Arnold of the Career and Technology Center in Frederick County, and the Principal of the Year is Denise Lancaster of Deep Run Elementary School in Howard County.

