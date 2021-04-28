FREDERICKSBURG, Va. – Five Seahawks were selected to the 2021 All-Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference Women’s Lacrosse Team, the conference announced today (Apr. 27). Jayne Barkman , Stephanie Heffron , and Aimee Uibel were selected to the First Team, while Lucy Gussio and Mary Kate Fitz-Patrick landed on the Second Team.

Barkman is currently third on the team in scoring with 20 points, netting 17 goals and dishing out three assists. The Lothian, Maryland native has also recorded 31 draw controls, good for second on the team. In addition, the junior midfielder has tallied 10 ground balls and four caused turnovers.

Heffron has been a force on the defensive end and leads the Seahawks with 51 draw controls and 39 ground balls. The junior defender from Bowie, Maryland is also second on the team with 17 caused turnovers. Her total in ground balls leads the conference.

Uibel has had a stellar year in goal and leads the conference in save percentage (51.7) and goals against average (8.88). Additionally, the Lumberton, New Jersey native is second in the conference in goals against, allowing just 100 goals, and third in the conference with 107 saves. The senior goalkeeper is also tied for second on the team with 28 ground balls.

Gussio leads the Seahawks on the offensive end of the field with a team-high 31 goals and 16 assists for a total of 47 points. Her mark in assists is good for fourth in the C2C and her total in points comes in at sixth in the conference. The junior from Baldwin, Maryland has also scooped up three ground balls and forced three caused turnovers.

Fitz-Patrick has been a key piece to the Seahawks defense throughout the season and leads the team with 22 caused turnovers, good for third in the conference. In addition, the junior defender from Cockeysville, Maryland is second on the team with 28 ground balls and has added two draw controls to her stat line.

The Seahawk women’s lacrosse team will be back in action on Wednesday, Apr. 28 when they travel to Salisbury University to take on No.1 seeded Sea Gulls in the C2C Women’s Lacrosse Championship semifinals. Opening draw is set for 6 PM.

