From Principal Jason Patton: The phrases “team player” and “always there for me” are most often used when describing Dowell Elementary School’s Educational Support Professional of the Year.

When asked why Trisha Humphries deserves to be recognized, her colleagues stated that she is very caring, flexible and that she always has the students’ best interest in her heart and mind. From providing academic and emotional support to children in need to being our go-to person at the beginning and end of every day for arrival and dismissal, Trish works hard to build positive connections with as many students as she can, while holding herself to a high standard of care and compassion.

Ms. Humphries takes pride in her work to support students through interventions, targeted academic support, and social and emotional support through mentoring. She approaches each day with a positive mindset and team-player mentality to meet the needs of all students under her care. Above all, Mrs. Humphries is best known as a colleague that is always willing to help everyone and do whatever it takes to get the job done.

Dowell Elementary just would not be the same without the flexibility and responsiveness of Mrs. Humphries, and we are proud to recognize her as our Educational Support Professional of the Year.

