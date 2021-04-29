Theodore (Ted) Harwood

The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) Foundation announces Theodore (Ted) Harwood has joined the Foundation’s board as its newest director. The Hollywood resident returns to CSM after serving on the college’s Board of Trustees with distinction from 2010 – 2020, completing three terms as chair and two terms as vice-chair.

During his tenure on the board, Harwood served as Maryland Association of Community College liaison and on the Board Affairs Committee, the Academic and Student Affairs Committee and as the trustee representative to the CSM Foundation.

“We feel so fortunate that Ted has agreed to join the Foundation and continue his work to help CSM students succeed and close equity gaps,” said CSM Acting Executive Director of the CSM Foundation Chelsea Clute. “His leadership and guidance during his tenure as the college’s Board of Trustee Chair was invaluable and charted CSM on a path to so many successes. We feel like a family member is coming home.”

Harwood is a lead engineer with Wyle and has more than 36 years of engineering experience. He is nationally and internationally recognized for his technical expertise in electromagnetic environmental effects, lightning and aviation matters. Harwood co-owns two patents and is an assignee of two others. He is a retired U.S. Navy Reserve captain.

“I’m excited to join the CSM Foundation Board and to continue to support the vision and execution of CSM’s outstanding higher education and workforce development endeavors for our Southern Maryland population,” said Harwood. “As over 80 percent of the CSM graduates remain in Southern Maryland, I see this opportunity as an investment in the Tri-County workforce. More than one-third of CSM students are on financial aid, and two-thirds of Southern Maryland high school graduates going to college select CSM. These factors make the CSM Foundation’s fundraising activities critical to a vibrant, dedicated Southern Maryland workforce.”

Harwood received his bachelor of science degree in Naval Science from the United States Naval Academy in 1974. He continued his career for 28 years as a member of the active duty and reserve contingents of the naval aviation community, beginning as an F-14 radar intercept officer and culminating at the Pentagon in OPNAV as head of budgets for naval platforms.

The CSM Foundation, a nonprofit, 501(c)3 charitable organization established in 1970, helps increase access to higher education at CSM through scholarship funding and assures the excellence of that education by raising and managing funds for college projects and objectives – including workforce development in Southern Maryland. The CSM Foundation is comprised of a tri-county, all-volunteer board of directors.

